H2O Defeats Former Champion Diaz on MF Promotion in LBC

Photography: Jaren Cyrus

Super lightweight contender H20 Sylve notched a statement win over former two-time world champion Joseph Diaz with a unanimous decision in the 10 round main event of the first U.S. promotion for MF Pro in Long Beach, California.

Sylve, (14-1, 10KO) was successful with combinations and displayed speed and quickness which helped avoid a late comeback by Diaz. The hometown product Sylve ended up with a UD by the scores of 97-93 x2 and 98-92.



“I knew this was going to be a tough fight because JoJo is a former world champion and a veteran who has seen everything in the sport,” said H2O.

“My game plan was to stay disciplined, use my movement, and box smart. He came on strong late, but I felt I controlled the fight and did what I needed to do to get the victory. This win is another step toward becoming a world champion. I’m on my way to the top.”

In another veteran-versus-contender matchup, Pomona, California’s Tito Mercado dropped and stopped Juan Carlos Burgos inside two rounds.



Mercado, (19-0, 18KO) was effective early against Burgos and the end result shaped why Mercado is on his way to a world title shot soon.

“I knew I had to stay patient and break him down,” said Mercado, the current WBO International Jr. Welterweight champ. “Burgos is a tough, experienced fighter who has been in with some of the best, but I’m different. Once I found my rhythm, I started landing the shots I wanted and knew it was only a matter of time before I got him out of there. Now it’s time for me to fight for the WBO Jr. Welterweight title.”

Mercado’s brother, super welterweight Daniel Mercado made his professional debut with a first round stoppage of Alejandro Medina.



In the co-main event of the DAZN televised fight card, Devin Cushing was victorious in an entertaining 10 round lightweight affair against J’Hon Ingram. Cushing, (19-0, 14KO) from Pensacola, Florida, faced a fellow undefeated fighter in Ingram and fight fans were treated to the nights best back and forth action. Judges had it 97-93 for a unanimous decision. The contest served as Ingram’s first loss in 10 career bouts.

“I knew J’Hon was going to come in prepared and give me a tough fight,” said Cushing. “He’s a talented fighter and he made me work for every round. I stayed patient, listened to my corner, and focused on landing the cleaner shots. I knew I had to box my way to victory, and all the hard work paid off. I’m ready for anyone in the lightweight division, I want all the big names.”

MF Pro’s first female fighter Kayla Gomez made her professional debut with a unanimous decision win against Shayntain Creer in a four round fight.

Known as “The Truth”, the El Paso, Texas native set the tone and was dominant throughout the bout with a wide variety of offense that Creer, also making her professional debut, had no response for.



“I felt prepared and confident coming into this fight. Getting my first professional win means a lot, and I’m grateful for my team, my promoter, and everyone who supported me. This is just the beginning, and I’m excited to continue growing and improving with each fight,” said Gomez.



Photography: Jaren Cyrus