Jai Opetaia to face Noel Mikaelian on the Garcia-Benn undercard

Jai Opetaia (30-0, 23 KOs) will take on former champ Noel Mikaelian (28-3, 12 KOs) in defense of his Ring and Zuffa Boxing world titles as the co-featured bout of the September 12 card headlined by Ryan Garcia vs. Conor Benn at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The full fight card will stream on Paramount+.

Opetaia is coming off a unanimous decision win over Brandon Glanton this past March where he won the inaugural Zuffa Boxing Cruiserweight Championship.

“This is a huge card, and I look forward to showing the world once again why I’m the best cruiserweight on the planet,” Opetaia said. “Credit to Noel for stepping up to the plate while others — yes, David Benavidez, I’m talking about you — continue to run and hide.”

“When I step into the ring on September 12 against Jai Opetaia in Las Vegas, I intend to defend my world championship. This is the fight I’ve wanted since becoming a two-time world champion, and I’m ready to deliver,” Mikaelian said. “I haven’t fought since December 2025 because of circumstances outside of my control. I refused to stay inactive. Champions are meant to defend their titles, and that’s exactly what I’m prepared to do.”