Zepeda Crowned WBC Lightweight Champion in Las Vegas With Win Over Roach Jr.

William ‘El Camaron’ Zepeda displayed an all around dominant performance over Lamont Roach and finds himself the new WBC lightweight champion with a decision win in the main event of a Golden Boy Promotions event.

In front of a mostly full crowd of 4,500 from the Virgin Hotel in Las Vegas, Zepeda (34-1, 27 KO) bounced back from a defeat at the hands of Shakur Stevenson to win the title he fought Stevenson for in July 2025.

“I am overjoyed with this victory; this is 20 years of hard work and sacrifice. I always dreamed of becoming a world champion and today with my incredible team we were able to achieve it,” said Zepeda after leading the action throughout and earning a unanimous decision at 117-111, 117-111 and 118-110.

The event was televised by TNT Sports and DAZN’s The Fight, a new monthly live boxing series featuring panelists Timothy Bradley, Shawn Porter and Terence Crawford.

International Boxing Federation lightweight world champion Raymond Muratalla defended his title for a second time against Robson Conceicao in the nights co-main event.

Muratalla, (25-0, 17 KOs) was able to shut down the crafty veteran Conceicao in a fight that ended with the scores of 119-109, 119-109 and 118-110 for Muratalla. Following the bout Muratalla discussed a move up in weight divisions.



“I felt good. I don’t think I gave my best performance. I think making 135 is a little hard for me. I’m going to feel a lot better at 140,” Muratalla said after the fight. “Yes, this will be my last fight at 135. It’s tough making this weight and I’m looking forward to moving up.”

Super welterweight Raul Curiel faced Quintin Randall and kept his undefeated record intact at 18-0-1 with 14 KO with a unanimous decision at 100-90, 97-93 and 95-95.

Cleveland’s Charles Conwell beat Paul Kroll in a super welterweight fight with a TKO in at 2:38 of round nine.

Photos: Chris Esqueda/Golden Boy Promotions