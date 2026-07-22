Roach Meets Zepeda in Las Vegas for WBC Lightweight Belt

The vacant World Boxing Council lightweight title will be on the line when Lamont Roach and William Zepeda meet in Las Vegas on August 1, 2026.

Roach, (25-1-3, 10 KOs) was last in the ring against Isaac Cruz in a bid for the WBC super lightweight belt in December 2025. The end result against Cruz was a majority draw.

“This is my fourth consecutive world title fight coming up in a different weight class,” said

Roach. “No doubt, I am bringing boxing back, and I’m coming for the top spot. I want the P4P belt layer.”

Zepeda, (33-1, 27 KOs) lost a decision to Shakur Stevenson in his last fight in New York in July 2025.

“We’ve been working hard since my last fight. We’re at the forefront of the lightweight division, and we know every opponent at this level presents a serious challenge,” said Zepeda.

“Once again, we’ve been given the opportunity to fight for a world championship, and we’re ready to show

the world exactly who ‘El Camarón’ Zepeda is. I hope Lamont comes fully prepared, because we’re going to put on a great show for the fans.”

TNT, truTV and DAZN will televise the Golden Boy Promotions, Top Rank Promotions and TGB Promotions event live from the Virgin Hotel in Las Vegas.