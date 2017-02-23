Connect with us

ColumnsMore Columns

Columns

/ 5 months ago

Fury vs. Usyk 2: Heavyweight Supremacy

Boxing is a sport that offers redemption, but at a substantial risk. Unlike other...

By

Columns

/ 8 months ago

Prizefight Preview: Canelo vs Berlanga- Mexico vs Puerto Rico on Mexican Independence Day Weekend

Welcome fight fans as fight week is upon us! We are all set for...

By

Columns

/ 1 year ago

Ryan Garcia’s Redemption

A Second Chance at Stardom

By

Columns

/ 2 years ago

Fury vs Ngannou: The next chapter in the MMA-boxing crossover rivalry

For better or for worse, it’s an irrefutable fact that people like crossovers. Whether...

By
Advertisement

BlogsMore Blogs

Blogs

/ 3 years ago

Bivol proves to be all wrong for Canelo

Dmitry Bivol was an unsolvable puzzle for Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas.

By

Blogs

/ 6 years ago

Ranking the Rocky Franchise

With Creed II out in theaters now, Ali Shakoor ranks the Rocky movies from...

By

Blogs

/ 6 years ago

Cageside with Raymundo: GBP hosts Ortiz-Liddell 3

One week ago, Golden Boy Promotions jumped into the sport of mixed martial arts...

By

Blogs

/ 7 years ago

Ringside With Raymundo: Haney Takes Temecula!

On September 28, 2018, Devin Haney Promotions touched down in the city of Temecula,...

By
Advertisement

More News

More Posts