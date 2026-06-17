Jo Jo Diaz Faces H2O in Lightweight Bout on MF Pro Fight Card in LBC

Former champion Joseph “Jo Jo” Diaz returns to the ring against H20 Sylve on an MF Pro fight card televised by DAZN on Friday, June 19, 2026 live from Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California.

Diaz, (34-9-1, 15KO) a two division titleholder in the super featherweight and lightweight divisions, will face uprising local talent Sylve, (13-1, 10KO) in a lightweight contest which serves as the nights main event.

Amir Anderson, (7-0, 7KO) takes on fellow undefeated fighter Jonas Sylvian (9-0-1, 5KO) in the co-main event with the WBC US Silver Middleweight championship on the line.

“This card represents exactly what MF Pro stands for, a blend of world-class experience, undefeated rising stars, and the next generation of champions,” said MF Pro President Amer Abdallah. “From a former world champion like JoJo Diaz sharing the ring with one of the sport’s brightest young talents in H2O Sylve.”

Also on the card is Pomona, California’s Ernesto Mercado. Mercado, (18-0, 17KO) is the the current WBO International Super Lightweight champion and will face Juan Carlos Burgos (36-8-3, 22KO) in a scheduled 10 round fight.

Thunder Studios is located at 20434 S Santa Fe Ave, Long Beach, CA 90810.