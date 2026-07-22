Muratalla Defends IBF Lightweight Title Against Conceicao in Las Vegas

IBF Lightweight World Champion Raymond Muratalla will defend against Robson Conceição as the co-feature for the William Zepeda-Lamont Roach main event in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 1, 2026.

Muratalla (24-0, 17 KOs) is from Fontana, California and trains in Riverside with esteemed trainer Robert Garcia. Muratalla defeated Andy Cruz in his first defense of the belt in February 2026.

“After my last fight, the boxing world really got to know who I am,” said Muratalla.

“People saw me as the underdog, even though I was the champion, and I showed that I can’t be underestimated. Now I’m defending my title against another Olympic gold medalist, and I plan to look even better. I’m focused, I’m ready, and I’m handling business on August 1.”

Conceição (21-3-1, 10 KOs) is a former Olympic gold medalist and champion looking to dethrone Muratalla in their fight at the Virgin Hotel in Sin City.

“They said it was impossible when I dreamed of winning an Olympic gold medal, said Conceição.

“They said that when I pursued my first world title. I accomplished both, and it’s no different now. I have a lot of respect for Raymond Muratalla, but I’m ready for this challenge. I want to prove that determination, experience and the heart of a champion can overcome any obstacle. On August 1, I will fight for myself, for my family and for all of Brazil.”