Columns/ 3 months ago
Fury vs. Usyk 2: Heavyweight Supremacy
Boxing is a sport that offers redemption, but at a substantial risk. Unlike other...
Columns/ 7 months ago
Prizefight Preview: Canelo vs Berlanga- Mexico vs Puerto Rico on Mexican Independence Day Weekend
Welcome fight fans as fight week is upon us! We are all set for...
Columns/ 11 months ago
Ryan Garcia’s Redemption
A Second Chance at Stardom
Columns/ 2 years ago
Fury vs Ngannou: The next chapter in the MMA-boxing crossover rivalry
For better or for worse, it’s an irrefutable fact that people like crossovers. Whether...
Blogs/ 3 years ago
Bivol proves to be all wrong for Canelo
Dmitry Bivol was an unsolvable puzzle for Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas.
Ranking the Rocky Franchise
With Creed II out in theaters now, Ali Shakoor ranks the Rocky movies from...
Cageside with Raymundo: GBP hosts Ortiz-Liddell 3
One week ago, Golden Boy Promotions jumped into the sport of mixed martial arts...
Ringside With Raymundo: Haney Takes Temecula!
On September 28, 2018, Devin Haney Promotions touched down in the city of Temecula,...
News/ 3 days ago
Martinez KO’s James in Super Middleweight Main Event on ProBoxTV
ProBoxTV touched down in San Bernardino, California with a main event which featured Lester Martinez taking on Joeshon James in a...
Fatal Fury Press Conference at The Mayan in Los Angeles
The Mayan Theatre in downtown Los Angeles served as an appropriate setting for three Mexican-American fighters from California on their second...
Boxing Shots: Gabriel Tanon
”Gucci” Flores Punches His Way Into 2025 With KO on DAZN
Manuel “Gucci” Flores notched a knockout in his first fight in 2025 with a multiple knockdown win over opponent Jorge Leyva...
News/ 3 weeks ago
Rising Legends Promotions Features Night of Knockouts in San Bernardino
Rising Legends Promotions touched down at the Fox Theater in San Bernardino for an electric six fight card which featured knockouts...