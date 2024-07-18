Ruiz Meets Media in LA for Aug 3 Bout Against Miller

The Matchroom Churchill Boxing Gym in Santa Monica, California will host former heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz in preparation for his feature attraction bout against Jarrell Miller on the undercard of the Terence Crawford vs. Israel Madrimov fight on August 3, 2024.

Ruiz, (35-2, 22KO) is the former unified champion in the heavyweight division and was last in action against Luis Ortiz in September 2022. Miller, (26-1, 22KO) is coming off a loss to Daniel Dubois in December 2023.

The event will take place at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles and is promoted by Riyadh Season, Sela, League 1 and Matchroom Boxing in association with World Of Boxing, TGB Promotions, Goldstar, Queensberry, Salita Promotions and Warriors Boxing Promotions.