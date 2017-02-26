Pacquiao says he’ll fight Khan on April 23

Manny Pacquiao, who recently confirmed was in negotiations with Amir Khan’s team for a fight this spring, announced via Twitter moments ago that the two sides have come to terms for a fight on April 23.

Negotiations between team Pacquiao and team Khan have come to terms for the April 23 bout as this is what the fans wanted. #PacquiaoKhan — Manny Pacquiao (@mannypacquiao) February 26, 2017

Top Rank has not made any announcements from their end but promoter Top Rank had recently told ESPN that the proposed fight with Australia’s Jeff Horn was likely out the window.