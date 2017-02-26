Connect with us

Pacquiao says he’ll fight Khan on April 23

Pacquiao says he’s fighting Khan next.

Manny Pacquiao, who recently confirmed was in negotiations with Amir Khan’s team for a fight this spring, announced via Twitter moments ago that the two sides have come to terms for a fight on April 23.

Top Rank has not made any announcements from their end but promoter Top Rank had recently told ESPN that the proposed fight with Australia’s Jeff Horn was likely out the window.

