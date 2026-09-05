Knyba upsets, decisions Ruiz

Photo: Matchroom Boxing

On Friday night, Andy Ruiz Jr. (35-3-1, 22 KOs) returned after a two-year layoff to take on Poland’s Damian Knyba (18-1, 11 KOs) at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

It was the headline fight on the TNT Sports and DAZN fight card.

The fight, however, did not go the way many expected as Knyba proved to be much more than Ruiz anticipated with the towering opponent using his height and reach to pepper Ruiz with jabs and straight rights.

It didn’t take long for Ruiz’ face to begin swelling under both eyes, and while Ruiz had a few moments midway through the fight where his pressure gave his fans something to cheer about, it wasn’t long before Knyba regained the momentum.

In the seventh round, Knyba landed a crushing right hand that sent Ruiz to the canvas, who was in really bad shape. Ruiz made it to his feet and out of the round but was simply outclassed the rest of the way.

Final scores were 117-110, 114-113, and 114-113 for Knyba, with 3MoreRounds scoring it 117-110 as well for Knyba.