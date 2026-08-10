Champion Serrano Defends Against Manzur on First TikTok Event in Temecula, California

Amanda Serrano will defend her featherweight titles against Lucrecia Manzur on August 21, 2026 at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula California in a fight presentation from Most Valuable Promotions to be streamed live on TikTok.

Serrano, (49-4-1, 32KO) and her opponent will also become the first women to fight 12 two-minute rounds for the unified WBA and WBO featherweight titles. Serrano, the first female or male Puerto Rican undisputed world champion ever, will also look to punch her way to a women’s boxing record of 33 knockouts when she faces Manzur; Manzur is rated #2 by the WBO.

“I’ve dedicated my career to creating opportunities for women’s boxing and bringing our sport to the biggest stages possible, so to headline the first ever championship boxing event on TikTok is incredibly meaningful. Women’s boxing deserves to be seen by as many people around the world as possible, and this partnership gives us the chance to introduce our sport to a massive global audience in a completely new way.

“I am so proud that Lucrecia and I will be making history as the first ever unified women’s world championship contested over twelve two-minute rounds. Every time I stepped into the rain, I am fighting for Puerto Rico… I have the opportunity to make history for my island, break the all-time woman’s knockout record and defend my world titles. This will be a night to remember for to Temecula and boxing fans around the world.”

Lightweight Jahmal Harvey (3-0, 2KO), a US Olympian, will face Hamemt Keb from Mexico, and Brazil’s Jully Poca (1-0) will face Cinderella Lunnear on the undercard of Serrano vs. Manzur. Also featured are MVP Promotions Roxy Verduzco, Nelvie Tiafack and Jocelyn Camarillo in separate bouts.