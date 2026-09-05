Garcia-Benn preliminary undercard announced

Zuffa Boxing has announced the preliminary card for the Ryan Garcia vs. Conor Benn welterweight clash on September 12 in Las Vegas.

The preliminary card kicks off at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT nd will be headlined by a 10-round welterweight fight between former champ Jose Ramirez (29-3, 18 KOs) and Alexis Rocha (26-2-1, 16 KOs).

Also on the card is Pablo Rubio (15-0, 5 KOs) taking on Oswaldo Molina (9-0, 4 KOs) in a catchweight bout at 132 pounds, scheduled for six rounds.

Other fights on the preliminary card include:

Abel Gonzalez (8-0, 6 KOs) vs. Raul Salomon (16-4-1, 14 KOs)

Vlad Panin (24-2, 16 KOs) vs. Dakota Linger (17-7-3, 13 KOs)

Sean Garcia (7-1-1, 2 KOs) vs. Abraham Morales (4-1, 2 KOs)

The Garcia vs. Benn card will stream exclusively on Paramount+ (and DAZN PPV in the UK and Ireland).

The main card begins at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and includes the co-featured bout between Jai Opetaia (30-0, 23 KOs) and Noel Mikaelian (28-3, 12 KOs), along with Mark Magsayo (29-2, 19 KOs) taking on Andres Cortes (25-0, 13 KOs).