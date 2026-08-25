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Boxing Shots: Jaren Cyrus- MVP Promotions Weigh-In/Walk Outs
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Champion Serrano Defends Against Manzur on First TikTok Event in Temecula, California
Amanda Serrano will defend her featherweight titles against Lucrecia Manzur on August 21, 2026...
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Jai Opetaia to face Noel Mikaelian on the Garcia-Benn undercard
Opetaia vs Mikaelian will serve as the co-featured bout.
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Zepeda Crowned WBC Lightweight Champion in Las Vegas With Win Over Roach Jr.
William ‘El Camaron’ Zepeda displayed an all around dominant performance over Lamont Roach and...
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Muratalla Defends IBF Lightweight Title Against Conceicao in Las Vegas
IBF Lightweight World Champion Raymond Muratalla will defend against Robson Conceição as the co-feature...