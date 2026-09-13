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Garcia stops Benn in Round 2

Garcia retains his title in Las Vegas.
(Photo by Al Powers/Zuffa Boxing via Getty Images)
Photo by Al Powers/Zuffa Boxing via Getty Images

Ryan Garcia (26-2, 21 KOs) made quick work of Conor Benn at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas tonight with a second-round TKO in front of a raucous crowd in defense of his WBC welterweight title.

Promoted by Zuffa Boxing and streamed live via Paramount+, Garcia got off to a good start by landing his signature left hook in the opening round, knocking Benn off-balance in an action-packed three minutes.

Then in the second round, Garcia unloaded with a right cross that immediately floored Benn. Benn slowly got to his feet but moments later, Garcia had him on the ropes with a barrage of punches before the referee waived it off.

After the fight, Garcia challenged Teofimo Lopez who was on hand and tried rushing the ring to no avail.

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