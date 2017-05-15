Connect with us

(Video) Camp Life: Terence Crawford Episode 1

Terence Crawford takes fans behind the scenes at his training camp.

This is the first of a four-part series from Top Rank that takes fans behind the scenes at Terence Crawford’s training camp.

Crawford is set to defend his unified junior welterweight titles against Felix Diaz on May 20 and will be televised by HBO beginning at 10:15 p.m. ET/PT.

