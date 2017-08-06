WATCH: Andy Vences talks emotional TKO win on Lomachenko-Marriaga undercard, what’s next

LOS ANGELES — San Jose boxer Andy Vences was looking to make a statement in front of a larger audience and he did just that.

Fighting on the ESPN undercard of the Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Miguel Marriaga event at the Microsoft Theater, Vences (19-0, 11 KO) dropped and eventually stopped his opponent Eliseo Cruz (11-4-1, 7 KO) in the third round to remain undefeated as the WBC Continental Americas super featherweight champions continues his ascenision through one of boxing’s most talented divisions.

Watch as Vences discusses the emotions that he was dealing with leading up to this fight and what plans Top Rank has for his next fight.