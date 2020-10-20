Connect with us

Videos

Leo Santa Cruz Media Workout Stream

Watch Leo Santa Cruz prepare for his Halloween night clash against Gervonta Davis in a virtual media workout.

Leo Santa Cruz hosts a virtual media workout at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT in advance of his October 31 lightweight title fight against Gervonta Davis on Showtime (9 p.m. ET/PT).

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

More in Videos