Live stream: Broner-Garcia NYC press conference

Watch the press conference live at 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT.

Showtime is streaming the live New York City press conference featuring Adrien Broner and Mikey Garcia at 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT today, as the two will meet on July 29 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

