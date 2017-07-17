Andy Vences ready to shine on Lomachenko-Marriaga undercard

Andy Vences has been hard at work in training camp as he looks to make a statement against Carlos Ruiz on the Aug. 5 Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Miguel Marriaga ESPN card at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The WBC Continental Americas super featherweight champion earned a unanimous decision over Angel Hernandez in March to keep his undefeated record intact. Vences (18-0) is always looking to incorporate new training methods that could help him improve as a fighter, and this camp is no different. Hear the San Jose native discuss what he’s been up to since his last fight, what he knows about his new opponent, and his thoughts on the new Top Rank-ESPN deal.