Bivol retains unified light heavyweight title

Dmitry Bivol (25-1, 12 KOs) returned to the ring for the first time in over a year in Russia to successfully defend his unified light heavyweight titles in the main event of the DAZN card on Saturday night.

Bivol scored a knockdown of his opponent Michael Eifert (13-2, 5 KOs) in the first round with a counter left hook and then dominated every single round, en route to the 12-round unanimous decision win.

This was Bivol’s first fight since his February 2025 majority decision win over Artur Beterbiev in their world title unification rematch.