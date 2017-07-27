Lomachenko looks to move up pound for pound lists against Marriaga

Many boxing pundits already consider Vasyl Lomachenko the top pound-for-pound fighter in the sport, but Lomachenko doesn’t think he’s there yet.

Speaking to Top Rank after a training session, Lomachenko (8-1, 6 KO) said he still has some work to do before earning the distinction as best in the world, and it starts with picking up a victory over Miguel Marriaga on Aug. 5.

“My professional goal is to be recognized as pound for pound, the world’s best fighter,” Lomachenko said. “To do this I must defeat Marriaga and then, to be recognized as the pound for pound best, I must fight champions and unify world titles.”

The fight, which will be contested for Lomachenko’s WBO super featherweight world title, will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Televised on ESPN as part of Top Rank’s new deal with the network, Lomachenko views his fight with Marriaga as an opportunity to showcase his talents in front of a much wider audience.

“It’s so exciting to be fighting on ESPN,” Lomachenko said. “So many more people are going to learn a lot about me and what I am capable of doing in the ring on Saturday night.”

Marriaga (25-2, 21 KO) is coming off a decision loss to Oscar Valdez on April 22. While the Colombian fighter came out on the losing end that night, Marriaga showed tremendous toughness as he gave Valdez the toughest fight of his career.

“When I face Marriaga, I will need to find the right keys to unlock his defensive door and do what I do best in the ring,” Lomachenko said. “Marriaga is a strong fighter. He has heart. I have prepared hard to face him.”

*Both Lomachenko vs. Marriaga and the Raymundo Beltran vs. Bryan Vasquez title fight will be televised live and exclusively at 10 p.m. EDT on ESPN and ESPN Deportes and stream live on the ESPN app.

Promoted by Top Rank, remaining tickets to the Lomachenko vs. Marriaga / Beltran vs. Vasquez championship event are priced at $130, $105, $80, $55 and $30. They may be purchased at microsofttheater.com, AXS.com, by phone at 888-929-7849 or at the STAPLES Center Box Office.