Big Fighters, Big Cause event set for May 23

The annual “BIG FIGHTERS, BIG CAUSE” event spearheaded by boxing icon Sugar Ray Leonard returns for its 9th installment in support of the fight against diabetes on May 23, 2018.

Boxing luminaries, athletes from other sports and celebrity entertainers will touch down once again at the famous Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel in Southern California for a night of fights brought by Golden Boy Promotions as well as live and silent auctions with all proceeds benefiting the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation.

Actor/Comedian Bill Bellamy once again takes center stage as the host MC, with a national anthem singing by actress/singer Kennedy Stephens to precede a GBP presented four-fight card featuring Rommel Caballero and topped by super featherweight prospect Jouse “Tito” Gonzalez (7-0, 7KO).

Comedian Cedric the Entertainer is set to receive the 2018 Golden Glove Award stemming from his work with ‘Step On Up’, an educational program spotlighting diabetic nerve pain, in addition to his other charitable efforts.

Other attendees include Laila Ali (Former Boxer), Curtis Conway (Former NFL Player), Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber, Arsenio Hall (Actor/Comedian), Magic & Cookie Johnson, Terry Norris (Former Boxer), Rodney Pete (Former NFL Player), Sergio Mora (Boxer), Mia St. John (Boxer), Chris Tucker (Actor/Comedian).

The Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation, founded in 2009, funds research and care for pediatric type 1 & 2 diabetes.

