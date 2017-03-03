Andy Vences: Fight Camp Ep. 3 (3/10 vs Angel Hernandez on Solo Boxeo)

The third installment of ‘Andy Vences: Fight Camp’ features footage from Andy’s Media Day at the SNAC Gym in San Carlos, CA and an intense day of training at Fightkore in Martinez, CA, where Vences has been working with trainer Angel Cordon.

Hear from Vences and Cordon as they put the finishing touches on what has been a grueling training camp. Vences is looking to be the first man to knock out Angel Hernandez on March 10.

Vences (17-0, 10 KO) once had an eight-fight knockout streak, but his last three fights have ended in decision victories. The San Jose native said he will look to start a new streak against Hernandez.

“Expect a lot more explosiveness from me,” Vences said. “I’m looking to throw a lot more punches and I feel people are going to see a different fighter this time around.”