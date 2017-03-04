Bellew upsets Haye with 11th round stoppage

In big upset at the O2 Arena in London, Tony Bellew (29-2-1, 19 KOs) scored an improbable 11th-round TKO over former heavyweight titlist David Haye (28-3, 26 KOs) on Saturday night.

Haye controlled the action early on as he followed Bellew around the ring while popping his jab to the head and to the body, but as the fight wore on, so too did Bellew’s confidence. In the sixth, Bellew floored Haye with a series of punches, after having gone down twice prior to that from slips.

Haye was up but began favoring his right leg, which he appeared to injure. As the rounds went by, Bellew calmly attached Haye, who was unable to get out of the corner due to his limited mobility, but Haye appeared to recover slowly and became cocky in the eighth and ninth rounds.

In the 11th however, Bellew unloaded on a tired Haye along the ropes, which knocked him out of the ring. Haye did manage to get back in and onto his feet, but was on wobbly legs and his corner threw in the towel at 2:16 of the round.