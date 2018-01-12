Connect with us

News

Wilder to defend against Ortiz on March 3

Deontay Wilder will finally meet Luis Ortiz at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Heavyweight titlist Deontay Wilder will finally get his date with Luis Ortiz, as the two will lock horns on March 3 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

No details were available at this time as it pertains to TV rights, but given that it will be a Premier Boxing Champions card, Showtime or CBS would be the likely homes.

Tickets for the shows start at $50 and go on sale Tuesday, January 16 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com, BarclaysCenter.com, or by phone at 800-745-3000 (as well as the Barclays Center box office).

“We are thrilled to welcome the heavyweight champ back to Barclays Center for his second-consecutive fight after a big first round knockout of Bermane Stiverne in our ring last November,” said Brett Yormark, CEO of Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment. “Deontay’s long-awaited bout with Ortiz is sure to be one of 2018’s best matchups.”

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement

More in News