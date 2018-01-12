Wilder to defend against Ortiz on March 3

Heavyweight titlist Deontay Wilder will finally get his date with Luis Ortiz, as the two will lock horns on March 3 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

No details were available at this time as it pertains to TV rights, but given that it will be a Premier Boxing Champions card, Showtime or CBS would be the likely homes.

Tickets for the shows start at $50 and go on sale Tuesday, January 16 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com, BarclaysCenter.com, or by phone at 800-745-3000 (as well as the Barclays Center box office).

“We are thrilled to welcome the heavyweight champ back to Barclays Center for his second-consecutive fight after a big first round knockout of Bermane Stiverne in our ring last November,” said Brett Yormark, CEO of Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment. “Deontay’s long-awaited bout with Ortiz is sure to be one of 2018’s best matchups.”