Joshua to meet Parker on March 31 in unification fight

Heavyweight titlists Anthony Joshua (20-0, 20 KOs) and Joseph Parker (24-0, 18 KOs) will look to unify the heavyweight championship on March 31, as they’ll finally go head to head at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium in Wales, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

“I would like to announce the official news that myself and Joseph Parker will be fighting on March 31 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff,” said Joshua. “It is a unification heavyweight championship fight, we all know what happened last time I was in a unification heavyweight championship fight, it was grueling, it was interesting and we both left the ring with masses of respect.

“These fights aren’t easy because there is a lot on the line, so respect to team Parker for taking the challenge. And you know me, I love this game. I am looking forward to it, training camp is underway and before you know it March 31 will be upon us. Stay tuned for more news and I will see you all soon, God bless.”

Added Parker, “Anthony Joshua is in for a huge shock. A couple of months ago I heard him say ‘why should I be worried about this little kid from New Zealand’?

“Well, now he’s about to find out. And the world is about to find out whether AJ can really take a punch. My entire existence is now devoted to proving what the boxing world already knows.”

Joshua is coming off a knockout win over Carlos Takam, while Parker earned a majority decision over Hughie Fury in his last outing.