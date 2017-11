Final weights are in for Saturday night’s heavyweight title bout between champion Deontay Wilder and Bermane Stiverne.

Wilder came in at 220 ¾ pounds for their rematch, while Stiverne came in at a whopping 254 ¾ pounds, which is 15 pounds heavier than in their 2015 fight.

For their welterweight title eliminator, Shawn Porter weighed 146 ½ pounds, while Adrian Granados came in at 146 pounds.

Showtime will air the heavyweight showdown beginning at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.