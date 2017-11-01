Andy Vences gets new opponent on Ramirez-Reed ESPN card

San Jose boxer Andy Vences will have make some adjustments in training camp.

Reynaldo Blanco (14-4, 8 KO) has pulled out of a scheduled fight with Vences for the second time in the past three months. He was also supposed to fight the undefeated Top Rank fighter in Los Angeles back in August on the Lomachenko-Marriaga undercard.

Vences (19-0, 11 KO) will now face a tough veteran in Jairo Ochoa (18-12, 9 KO) in an eight-round super featherweight bout on the the ESPN-televised undercard of the Top Rank Boxing card featuring Jose Ramirez vs. Mike Reed on Nov. 11 at the Save Mart Center in Fresno.

While Vences is disappointed to have yet another fighter pull out of a fight with him, with Andrew Cancio also pulling out of a fight with him last month due to a hernia, Vences has not allowed it to distract him from what he says has been an excellent training camp with trainer Angel Cordon Sr.

“It’s part of boxing,” Vences said. “Guys pull out of fights all the time, sometimes even closer to the fight date. We’ll have to make adjustments in my sparring but I’m going to be ready to go like always and make a statement.”

Vences believes Top Rank is planning a fight for him with a top contender in the 130-lb division at some point in the early part of 2018.