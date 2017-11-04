Bivol scores a first round knockout of Broadhurst

WBA light heavyweight titlist Dmitry Bivol (12-0, 10 KOs) scored a first round knockout over Trent Broadhurst (20-2, 12 KOs) in the HBO Boxing After Dark main event from Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Bivol, who was awarded the title after the retirement of Andre Ward, has an extensive amateur background and comes with a lot of buzz.

Not long after the start of the fight, Bivol and Broadhurst got tied up and Broadhurst went down, prompting the referee to incorrectly call it a knockdown. It wouldn’t matter however, as Bivol who bide his time with jabs and straight right hands, before connecting with a beautiful right that sent Broadhurst down. No count was needed as he was not going to get up.