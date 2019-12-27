Wilder-Fury rematch set for Feb 22

The highly-anticipated rematch between unified heavyweight champ Deontay Wilder (42-0-1, 41 KOs) and lineal heavyweight champ Tyson Fury (29-0-1, 20 KOs) has been scheduled for February 22.

The fight will take place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, and will air on Fox Sports PPV/ESPN+ PPV.

“I’m happy and I’m excited that the rematch is finally happening,” said Wilder. “I want to give the fans what they want to see. I’ve been doing it with my last three outings – Fury, Breazeale, and Ortiz. They’ve been spectacular events – from my ring walks where I gather all the energy of the people, to my uniforms that I wear to help spread that energy. Then I give them what they all come for – the knockouts, and my knockouts have been amazing. I proved myself the first time and I’m ready to do it again. It was a very controversial fight. I promise my fans that there won’t be any controversy with this one. I’m going to finish it.”

Their first encounter took place in December 2018, in a back-and-forth contest that saw Fury get off the canvas during the 12th round, to finish the fight and earn a split-draw.

“There’s no more ducking and diving,” added Fury. “The date has been set, and the ‘Bomb Squad’ is about to be securely detonated and the real champion crowned as the world watches on for the most anticipated fight in years. This is unfinished business for me, but come February 22, this dosser will finally get what’s coming to him, and I can’t wait!”

Tickets for the fight will go on sale on December 28 via the MGM Grand Box Office and AXS.com.