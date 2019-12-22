Charlo Stops Harrison in 11 to regain WBC Super Welterweight Title

Redemption can now be spelled C-H-A-R-L-O.

Jermell Charlo now finds himself a two-time super welterweight champion after defeating Tony Harrison at the Toyota Center on Ontario, California one year after losing his title following a disputed decision in favor of Harrison.

This time Charlo, (33-1, 17KO) didn’t let the judges decide the result, dropping Harrison early and registering two knockdowns in the 11th, which prompted referee Jack Reiss to waive off matters at 2:28.



“I got the belt back and I didn’t leave it up to the judges… Tony is a former champion. He had a lot on the line. I dominated and I knocked him out,” said Charlo, who with the win also avenged his first career defeat which was at the hands of Harrison.



“Jack is a championship referee. I started getting a little lax and got caught. He earned it. I hate it, but he earned it. The game plan was to do a little boxing. But taking a year off, my body wasn’t used to it. He earned it and no excuses. I got caught slipping. I never trade offense for defense, he caught me in between. I feel like I let us down, I let me down. It’s one and one. Back to the drawing board.”

The Premier Boxing Champions fight card, telecast by Fox, also saw rising prospect Karlos Balderas stopped for his career first loss at the hands of Rene Giron and heavyweight standout Efe Ajagba tested by Iago Kiladze yet coming out with another knockout win.



Fight icon Tommy ‘Hit Man’ Hearns was ringside and Errol Spence made his first boxing appearance since his automobile accident earlier this year.

