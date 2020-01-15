Wilder-Fury Meet Again in Los Angeles to Promote Rematch

WBC Heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury returned to Los Angeles together for the first time since their previous encounter which took place in December of 2018 year at the Staples Center in downtown LA.

This meet up in promotion of their rematch took place at the Club Novo just a few steps away from where their instant classic encounter took place which was resulted in a split-draw on December 1, 2018.

Bout I featured momentum shifts, as Fury boxed rhythmically throughout most of the fight despite being dropped in frames nine and twelve by Wilder. One judge ruled a victory for Wilder, while another ruled a victory for Fury; a third called it even for what was declared a split-draw decision.

Wilder-Fury I fight poster

Both fighters have since had two interim bouts a piece and each predicted victory come February 22, 2020, when fight II takes place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Let’s make it a Marvin Hagler vs. Tommy Hearns type of fight. I’ll meet you in the middle of the ring on February 22. Just watch out for the right hand, because you’re going to sleep in two rounds,” said Fury at the press conference this week.

Wilder came across to media as level headed into bout II. One reporter remarked that Wilder had made a particular comment to Fury to which Fury had a delayed and less than stellar response.

“When you’re facing power there’s no way around it. You can’t prepare for that. You just have to hope that when it lands, it doesn’t do that much damage… He doesn’t even know how he got on the ground or how he got up in the first fight. He’s been dealing with feeling ever since the end of the first fight.”

Wilder still has his World Boxing Council title and Fury

is still the consensus lineal champion.

Fury v. Wilder II takes place Saturday, February 22 in FOX Sports PPV & ESPN+ PPV from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.