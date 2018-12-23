Whyte KOs Chisora in the 11th

Photos: Dave Thompsons / Matchroom Boxing

In a battle of two massive heavyweights on Saturday night, Dillian Whyte (25-1, 18 KOs) delivered a KO of the Year candidate by starching Derek Chisora (29-9, 21 KOs) in the 11th round of their main event battle on SHOWTIME.

It was a competitive fight between the two, as Whyte looked to beat Chisora again for the second time in two years. Both fighters worked well to the body throughout the fight, but Chisora had points deducted in the eighth and 11th rounds.

In that 11th round, Whyte wiped out any potential controversy on the scorecards when he connected with a vicious left hook that landed right on the chin, sending Chisora down and out.

“That left hook is my money shot. That shot is going to put a lot of people away,” said Whyte, whose only professional loss came to Joshua in 2015. “They can train for it as much as they want. I’ve been in deep waters and I can swim. I was in great shape. I wasn’t tired once, I was just pacing myself and I knew the knockout was going to come. Whoever wants it can get it. I want Joshua next! Let’s do this. Rematch!”