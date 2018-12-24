Adonis Stevenson no longer in coma, says girlfriend

Photo: Amanda Wescott / SHOWTIME

Former light heavyweight champ Adonis Stevenson, 41, is no longer in an induced coma, according to his girlfriend Simone God.

Stevenson suffered a brain injury following his 11th-round knockout loss to Oleksandr Gvozdyk on December 1 in Quebec City. After the fight, Stevenson was admitted to the hospital and placed in an induced coma to allow the swelling in his brain to go down.

“Despite recent reports being leaked to media, I wanted to clarify that Adonis is awake,” said God. He is healing from his injury in the private company of his family and his dedicated medical team. Adonis is a world champion in the ring and is exhibiting that same grit, strength and determination in his recovery.”

Rumors were swirling in recent days that Stevenson remained in a coma and showed no signs of improvement. Thankfully that appears not to be the case.

“Adonis and our family are so thankful to you all for your love and support and respectfully ask to continue to grant Adonis and our family privacy as he heals from this accident. With the holidays here, Adonis is spending time enjoying music and spending time with Adonia and his family and sends his love and appreciation to you all,” added God.