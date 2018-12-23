Jermall Charlo decisions Matt Korobov

Photo: Leo Wilson / Premier Boxing Champions

Unbeaten middleweight Jermall Charlo (28-0, 21 KOs) earned a unanimous decision win over Matt Korobov (28-2, 13 KOs) in the Premier Boxing Champions main event from Brooklyn on Saturday night.

Charlo, who no doubt had the outcome of his brother Jermell’s match on his mind (Jermell lost a decision to Tony Harrison), looked tense early on, as Korobov looked to established his jab and straight left hand. It was a slower-paced fight than the typical Charlo fight, which worked in Korobov’s favor and turning things into more of a chess match.

Charlo’s best round came in the 12th when he stunned Korobov, and the judges weren’t swayed by Korobov’s steady attack, giving Charlo a unanimous decision with wide scores of 119-108, 116-112 and 116-112.

“I had fun in there with a tough opponent like that,” said Charlo. “I got the win and that’s the main thing. I still feel I’m the best in the world. I just need to prove it to the rest of the world.”

“I thought that I won the fight,” said Korobov. “It was definitely a fight that could have gone either way, but I believe the people know that I won. I’m the most avoided fighter in boxing and I showed why tonight. I hope this performance will get me another title fight.”