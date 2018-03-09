WBC, WBA in support of Canelo

The World Boxing Association as well as the World Boxing Council has expressed support in light of Canelo Alvarez’s positive test result for Clenbuterol in advance of his highly anticipated rematch with Gennady Golovkin on May 5, 2018.

“I believe in Canelo’s innocence,” the WBA’s Gilberto Mendoza said. “He has always shown himself to be a clean athlete. It seems that the issue of Clenbuterol is a common problem in Mexico. On previous occasions, fellow organizations have had to study this cause and therefore they know more about it, but I know that the sample is at the levels expected from the consumption of meat… we are going to have a big fight on 5 May. This will add a bit of drama to the fight. I know the fight will continue, and we will agree to establish additional protocols, although this procedure is led by VADA and there should be no problem.”

WBC head Mauricio Sulaiman cited Canelo’s clean record throughout the fighter’s career and believes the positive result is due to food contamination.

“We will follow the protocol and we will work with the boxing commission where the fight will take place to get to the bottom of things,” Sulaiman is quoted as saying to ESPN Digital, as transcribed by ESPN Deportes.

In a superficial way, as far as we know about Clenbuterol, because of the level found and with the clean record of Canelo, who has been a part of the program of the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency for four years and had never tested positive, and considering that the problem of Clenbuterol is a public health issue – everything indicates that it is a food contamination.”

As of today, Canelo vs. GGG II is set for Las Vegas as the main event of an HBO Pay Per View from the T-Mobile Arena.