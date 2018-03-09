Canelo-Golovkin rematch headed to theaters

Fathom Events has regularly featured mega fight pay per views in the sport of boxing on silver screens across the country, and looks to continue the trend for the rematch between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin.

Below is a statement from Fathom Events on Canelo v. GGG II, a Golden Boy Promotions event set for the location of fight No. 1, the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada as the main event of an HBO pay per view.

Don’t miss the rematch of the year LIVE on the big screen. The epic showdown between two of the most explosive, heavy-handed fighters in any division in the sport today, Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin, will be broadcast LIVE from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to movie theatres nationwide.

Tickets will go on sale on March 30.

More information can be reached at this website: https://www.fathomevents.com/events/canelo-vs-golovkin/