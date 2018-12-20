Top Rank signs Eleider Alvarez to co-promotional deal

Top Rank has announced that they have signed light heavyweight titlist Eleider Alvarez to a co-promotional contract and will join forces with Group Yvon Michele (GYM).

The first fight for Alvarez (24-0, 12 KOs) under the new deal takes place on February 2 in his rematch with former champ Sergey Kovalev, which airs on ESPN+ from Frisco, Texas at 12 a.m. EST / 9 p.m. PST.

“I am really proud of this agreement. I am thankful to GYM for always believing in me. I am also grateful that Top Rank and ESPN demonstrate trust and confidence in my talent,” Alvarez said. “I can’t wait to show the world that I am a great champion.”