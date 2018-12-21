Davis defending super featherweight title against Mares

WBA super featherweight titlist Gervonta Davis (20-0, 19 KOs) will defend his crown on February 9 against former three-division champ Abner Mares (31-3-1, 15 KOs) in the main event of the Premier Boxing Champions card televised on Showtime.

The card takes place at the StubHub Center in Carson, California and tickets go on sale via AXS.com on December 22.

“I’m very excited to be showcased in my first main event in the United States on February 9,” said Davis. “I want to make a statement in this fight by putting on a tremendous performance against an experienced world champion like Abner Mares. I plan on showing everyone why I belong in pound-for-pound discussions and why I’m the most exciting champion in boxing today. You don’t want to miss it!”

“I wanted this fight and I want this challenge against Gervonta Davis,” added Mares. “I’m preparing well and I will add my fifth world title in my fourth weight class on February 9 on SHOWTIME.”