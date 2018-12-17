Canelo demolishes Rocky in 3

Photos: Tom Hogan – Hoganphotos / Golden Boy Promotions

Canelo Alvarez (51-1-2, 35 KOs) became a three-division champion on Saturday night, by knocking out Rocky Fielding (27-2, 15 KOs) in the third round of their super middleweight title bout at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Alvarez, who was moving up in weight to challenge for the WBA 168-pound title, and fighting for the first time in New York under his new deal with DAZN (who streamed the fight via their subscription service), showed no concerns about Fielding’s noticeable size advantage, as he attacked the body from the onset and punished Fielding along the ropes.

Unwilling to use his added height and reach, Fielding opted to fight at close quarters, which allowed Alvarez to fire off combinations from an advantageous distance. Midway through the round, Alvarez connected with a left hook to the body that sent Fielding down to a knee.

In the second round, Alvarez continued his attack to the body and another left hook to the liver sent Fielding down again.

The third round was no different, as Fielding was unable to mount much of an offense, while Canelo drilled him with crisp combinations. A right cross to the head towards the end of the round sent Fielding down for the third time, as he turned around towards his corner with an exasperated look.

Fielding managed to get up but moments later, a sharp left to the body sent him down to a knee for the fourth time, prompting referee Ricky Gonzalez to finally waive it off.

“That was the plan in the gym, to hit the body and then move up, and that’s the result. You see the result here,” said Alvarez. I feel very good and very strong at 168 pounds. I didn’t have to dehydrate myself to make weight. We’ll have to see with what I do next. I have to talk to my team, enjoy the holiday and then I’ll talk to my team. But right now, without a doubt, what I want are the best fights. My goal is to make good fights for the people, for the public, and to make sure the name of Canelo Alvarez and of Mexico is held up high.”

In the co-header, Tevin Farmer (28-4-1, 6 KOs) outpointed Francisco Fonseca (22-1, 16 KOs) to retain his IBF super featherweight title via unanimous decision. All three judges scored it 117-111 for Farmer.

Earlier in the night, Sadam Ali (27-2, 14 KOs) also earned a unanimous decision win over Mauricio Herrera (24-8, 7 KOs) in a lopsided 10-round welterweight bout. Scores were 100-90, 99-91, and 98-92 in favor of Ali.

Also in action was rising prospect Ryan Garcia (17-0, 14 KOs), who hammered Braulio Rodriguez (19-4, 17 KOs) into a fifth-round knockout.