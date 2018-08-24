Thompson Boxing show tonight in Corona, California

Thompson Boxing Promotions once again returns to their venue under the stars, the lovely outdoor setting in Corona, California to continue the popular Locked and Loaded fight series on August 24, 2018.

Featherweight Ruben ‘RV4’ Villa, (12-0, 5KO) headlines against Jose Santos Gonzalez (23-6, 13KO) from the Omega Products International building in a fight card that will be streamed on TBP’s website and Facebook page.

“These are the types of fights that help you grow into a better fighter,” said Villa, a two-time national Golden Gloves champion. “We have a smart game plan in place. I’m naturally bigger than him so we’ll use that to our advantage.”

Undefeated bantamweight Saul Sanchez (9-0, 5KO) appears in the nights co-feature against Christian Ayala (12-2, 4KO).

A visual preview piece was created and can be seen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SUUvyJojqf8&feature=youtu.be.

Commentators Beto Duran and Steve Kim will call the fights via livestream on ThompsonBoxing.com and the TBP Facebook page. Doors open at 6:30 PM.