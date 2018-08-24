Canelo-Golovkin PPV undercard set

The highly anticipated rematch between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin set for September 15, now has a set of undercard fights which include a middleweight title bout in the co-featured bout.

WBO Junior Middleweight champion Jaime Munguia (30-0, 25 KOs) will defend his title for the second time in the co-main event against Brandon Cook (20-1, 13 KO) on Mexican Independence Day weekend in Las Vegas.

“I’m very motivated to be in such an important card,” said Munguia.

“It will be the most important boxing event of the year. For me, it is an honor to be on this card supporting Canelo Alvarez, who is also Mexican, on a date that is so special for Mexico, for me and for all of the people. We will do our best to please the public. I promise to not disappoint, so don’t miss my fight and don’t miss Canelo vs. GGG 2.”

Former IBF Middleweight World Champion David Lemieux (39-4, 33 KOs) will face Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan (28-2, 20 KOs) in a middleweight contest and former No. 1 pound for pound fighter Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez (46-2, 38 KOs), a regular co-headliner with Golovkin in previous years, will open the televised portion of the nights fights against Moises “Moi” Fuentes (25-5-1, 14 KOs) in a flyweight affair.

HBO will televise the pay per view event.