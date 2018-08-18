Full Steam Ahead for GGG-Canelo II

Middleweights Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin have both hit the World Boxing Councils required weight limit of 176 pounds for their rematch set for September 15, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Team Golovkin opened their Big Bear, California training camp to media members last week in advance of the HBO pay per view rematch and had much to say.

“One thing you can count on with Gennady, he saves the big drama show for the fight not for training camp,” said Golovkin promoter Tom Loeffler.

“He is already at the WBC’s seven-day weight limit [168 pounds]. Gennady pressed the action in his first fight against Canelo, out-landing Canelo in 10 of the 12 rounds they fought. This time around, Gennady is determined to out-land him in every round for as long as the fight lasts.”

“Gennady is always in shape. No excuses,” trainer Abel Sanchez said. “Gennady is a professional and he treats his world championship reign as a professional whether he is in training or not. That’s why he has been a world champion since 2010.”

Meanwhile, Alvarez is training in San Diego and will host an international media conference call on Wednesday, August 15, 2018.

Canelo vs GGG 2 takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Nevada on September 15, 2018, live on HBO PPV.