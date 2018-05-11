Thompson Boxing card in Ontario, CA on May 11

Thompson Boxing Promotions will celebrate 18 years of existence this Friday with their ‘Path To Glory’ event which will feature Roberto Arriaza defending his WBO Intercontinental Title from the DoubleTree in Ontario, California.

The Southern California outfit has promoted champion after champion since its inception, including major title winners such as Timothy Bradley and Yonnhy Perez among several others. In Arriaza, TBP looks to help another fighter cross the threshold to major title holder.

Arriaza, who began his career in 2013, won the WBO fringe title in stunning fashion via first-round KO over a favored Sammy Valentin in March 2018 in a Telemundo televised event.

“I’m motivated more than ever for this title fight. It’s important to show up ready to attack. I don’t know too much on Ruiz, but I know he likes to box on the outside. We’ll cut the distance and make this into a fight,” said Arriaza.

Other featured bouts include Erick Ituarte vs. Carlos Carlson for the Jr. NABF featherweight title and appearances by Michael Dutchover, Mario Hernandez, and Ruben Torres.

The fight will be live-streamed on TB Presents: Path to Glory via the company’s Facebook page and ThompsonBoxing.com. Commentators include Steve Kim and Beto Duran.