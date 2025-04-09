Terry Washington – A Diamond in The Making

Photos: Gabriel Tanon @holy_flows



Nestled between a homeless tent encampment and gang territory streets that produce the highest murder rate in the United States sits the Ruben Campos Community Center in San Bernardino, California.

Inside is the small framed yet fast moving and well-spoken 20-year-old Terry Washington, a professional boxer who is a byproduct of non-profit Project Fighting Chance, a decade’s strong organization housed within the RCCC and run by Coach Ian Franklin.

The backdrop of San Bernardino, with its tough streets and high crime rates, serves as a sharp contrast to the hope and determination Washington embodies as he works to build a career in boxing under the guidance of Coach Franklin.

The narrative of Washington’s journey is both inspirational and motivating, highlighting not only his physical prowess and achievements in the ring but also the powerful mentorship and support system behind his success.

It was written that pressure creates diamonds; if Franklin is successful in his endeavors with Washington, between the constraints of gang violence and poverty Washington will become a multi-carat jewel in the sport of boxing.

“He’s like a dad to me,” says Washington to this writer as Coach drives up to meet us for the daily gym session in preparation of Washington’s third professional bout set to take place at the Fox Theatre in downtown Pomona on April 26.



Washington, (2-0, 2KO) was born in Las Vegas, Nevada yet migrated to San Bernardino at just a few months of age. “Boxing has helped me overcome many situations in my life both inside and outside of the ring. The sport has helped me to become a better man.”

“I want to build a legacy and become successful in the sport of boxing so I can take care of my family.”

Meeting Franklin as a young adolescent, Washington took to the sport at an early age and amassed a strong amateur career with a record of 80-6. Washington was named the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Most Outstanding Boxer.

“Terry’s amateur career had him emerging as a pound for pound talent. From the time he started as an amateur and while ascending in every age group and weight, he earned the #1 spot in the nation. He competed in the Olympic qualifiers and trials, won World Gold, and did not lose one round in the process,” said Franklin, who has produced 16 national champions in the amateur circuit.



Washington now stands at 2-0 in the professional ranks as a southpaw in the flyweight division. “I think Terry is progressing just like I imagined that he would. He has all the intangible’s including speed, power, foot work, athleticism and toughness. I see Terry as having the potential to win titles in multiple divisions.”

MEDIA COVERAGE

The tale of Team Washington has hit major media outlets including PBS and KCAL news, which has produced multiple feature pieces on the boxer by who at this point in his life has been a boxer longer than he hasn’t been a boxer.

https://www.google.com/search?q=the+journey+of+san+bernardino+19+year+old&rlz=1C1ONGR_enUS1132US1132&oq=the+journey+of+san+bernardino+19+year+old+&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUyBggAEEUYOTIHCAEQIRiPAjIHCAIQIRiPAtIBCDYyMTZqMGoxqAIAsAIA&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#fpstate=ive&vld=cid:740d2c96,vid:IUaGHHzRpxM,st:0

There is also a palpable buzz on social media for the young fist thrower: @terrible_terry19

TWO FIGHTS. TWO ROUNDS.

Washington’s first professional bout featured a picture-perfect combination that dropped and stopped opponent Ezequiel Robles Nungaray in the first round at Thunder Studios in Long Beach in September 2024.

Professional fight two took place at the Fox Theatre in Downtown Pomona on March 8, 2025 in the night’s co-main event with the show produced by Washington’s promoter, DMG Promotions.

Washington’s speed and agility was again present in the squared circle as he ducked and dodged with grace, schooling Jose Daniel Castillo with three minutes of slick boxing of the hit-and-not-get-hit variety; thereafter Team Castillo’s corner threw in the towel of defeat.



Washington’s combination of speed, agility, and strategy in the ring already points to him becoming a force to be reckoned with in the sport of boxing. The continued progress and media attention suggest that Terry Washington might soon be a name everyone in boxing will recognize.

Team Washington returns to the same venue on April 26, 2025 in their continued quest towards proving that Washington is a diamond from the San Bernardino rough.

Photos: Gabriel Tanon @holy_flows