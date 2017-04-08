Televisa and TV Azteca to air Canelo-Chavez

Mexican television giants TV Azteca and Televisa have announced that they both will air the May 6 non-title bout featuring Canelo Alvarez against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

“This is a historic announcement and it was my wish for both networks to work together to show this fight,” said Canelo.

“Now all of my fellow countrymen can enjoy this epic battle between two proud Mexican warriors. The event is grabbing the attention and showing the importance of the Cinco de Mayo weekend for our Mexican people.”

The Cinco De Mayo bout set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada has been announced as completely sold out. Tickets for a closed circuit viewing of the fight card at the Grand Ballroom at MGM Grand casino are available for purchase.

“This is a true testament to the star power of Canelo as it is unprecedented that one athlete can merge two networks,” said CEO of Golden Boy Promotions, Oscar De La Hoya.

“Now that the fight will be broadcast on both TV Azteca and Televisa, all of Mexico will have access to watch Canelo and Chavez Jr. on May 6.”