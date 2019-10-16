TBP Presents ‘Path To Glory’ Fight Card in Ontario, CA

Thompson Boxing Promotions continues it’s ‘Path to Glory’ series this Friday with a main event featuring welterweights Angel Ruiz against Javier Flores in the classic Mexico vs. Puerto Rico match up, and will showcase George Acosta in the nights co-main event.

Ruiz, (16-0, 12KO) has punched his way to a five-fight knockout streak, with the last coming in June against veteran Miguel Zamudio inside one round.

“It’s a big fight for me,” said Ruiz in the lead up to Friday’s fight at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, California.

“I know a lot of people are interested in seeing what I can do against a tough opponent and I’m ready to show everyone that I have what it takes to get to the top.”

In Flores, (14-2, 12KO) Ruiz is facing an opponent who is 2-2 in his last four and has fought twice for minor versions of the World Boxing Council welterweight title.

The night’s co-main will feature lightweight prospect George Acosta, (7-1, 1 KO) of Whittier, California against Roberto Almazan (9-12, 4 KOs) of Brownsville, Texas.

Four more fights are scheduled on the six-fight ‘Path to Glory’ card which will showcase Southern California talent as well as a Canada vs. Mexico lightweight showdown between Golden Garcia and Hector Garcia.

TBP will televise via livestream on their Facebook page, YouTube channel and ThompsonBoxing.com.

Beto Duran and Doug Fischer are set to provide commentary.

Doors open at 6:30 PM and first bell rings at 8:05 PM.