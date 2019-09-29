Wilder-Ortiz rematch set for November 23

Photo: Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions

WBC heavyweight titlist Deontay Wilder will once again face Luis Ortiz on November 23 from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

The two first met in 2018, with Wilder scoring a 10th round TKO in a thrilling fight that saw Ortiz nearly stop Wilder in the seventh round.

“When I fought Ortiz not only did he have the pedigree, but also he had the classification of being the boogeyman of the division,” said Wilder (41-0-1, 40 KOs). “I agree with those who say that Luis Ortiz was my toughest fight to date. No one wanted to fight him and they still don’t. In the rematch there’s more confidence and more motivation to do what I have to do. I’ve already seen the style before. It’s going to make it more fun. I can’t wait to see how he tries to handle me when I’m at my best.”

The FOX Sports Premier Boxing Champions PPV will also feature WBA featherweight titlist Leo Santa Cruz going up in weight to challenge Miguel Flores for the WBA super featherweight title.

The PPV begins at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT and tickets are on sale now via the MGM Grand and AXS.