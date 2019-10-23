‘Meet The Champs Ultimate Fan Experience’ at NVBHOF Nov 2!

The Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame is set to produce ‘Meet The Champs Ultimate Fan Experience’ at their Interactive Exhibit and Museum to coincide with the weekend of activities surrounding the mega-fight in Las Vegas between Canelo Alvarez and Sergey Kovalev on November 2, 2019.

From 10 AM – 2 PM fans can view fight memorabilia, purchase merchandise from different vendors, participate in raffles, take pictures and get autographs from boxers in attendance.

2017 IBHOF inductee and Mexican fight legend Erik Morales will be a featured guest at the venue, which is located at 3542 S. Maryland Pkwy Las Vegas, Nevada.

Tickets are $25 which can be purchased online at NVBHOF.com.